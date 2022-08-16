The current low ratings of President Biden are completely unjustified. He has worked hard for our country following the disastrous previous administration, the COVID pandemic, and economic and political fallout from Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine. He has brought dignity, intelligence and expertise to the presidency. He appointed cabinet members, ambassadors, and others who are capable and experienced — unlike Trump, who chose people based on their loyalty to him rather than their qualifications for the job. President Biden has countered the rise of authoritarian governments by strengthening ties with our democratic allies, and has united NATO countries against Russia’s aggression — in contrast to Trump, who threatened to leave NATO, admired Putin and frequently insulted our allies’ heads of state.

Tags

Recommended for you