The current low ratings of President Biden are completely unjustified. He has worked hard for our country following the disastrous previous administration, the COVID pandemic, and economic and political fallout from Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine. He has brought dignity, intelligence and expertise to the presidency. He appointed cabinet members, ambassadors, and others who are capable and experienced — unlike Trump, who chose people based on their loyalty to him rather than their qualifications for the job. President Biden has countered the rise of authoritarian governments by strengthening ties with our democratic allies, and has united NATO countries against Russia’s aggression — in contrast to Trump, who threatened to leave NATO, admired Putin and frequently insulted our allies’ heads of state.
In the first two years of Biden’s term, Congress has passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan; the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill; the first major gun safety bill in 30 years; and legislation eliminating tariffs on infant formula. It recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will boost the economy with new jobs in clean energy and address climate change. These achievements are especially noteworthy given the obstructionist stance of Republican lawmakers. Trump’s only legislative feat in four years was a tax cut benefiting mainly the wealthy and corporations, which furthered economic inequality and increased the deficit by an estimated $2 trillion.
Republicans blame President Biden for inflation and high gasoline prices, which is ludicrous. Gasoline prices are determined by an international consortium of oil-producers. Oil companies cut back production during the pandemic because of lower demand and have not yet ramped up the supply, keeping prices high and reaping the outrageous profits that were recently announced, for example Exxon’s: $17.9 billion for the last quarter.
In a recent letter to this paper, a self-identified Democrat urged people to vote for Hansel (a Republican) because he has business expertise. This is a common view of Republicans who disfavor government spending. But government is not a business. The aim of business is to make a profit; the purpose of government is to serve the people. When the government spends money responsibly to finance programs that help people raise their standard of living and thereby contribute more in taxes and talents, then the whole country benefits. Thank goodness for President Biden and Democrats in Congress, who are working for a more prosperous and just nation for all.