On Sept. 13, I’ll be casting a vote for Paul Berch in the Democratic primary.
Rep. Berch is an honest, committed local Democrat, dedicated to moving this state toward a place where all people, of all backgrounds, can live their best lives.
Admittedly, Mr. Berch missed a lot of votes this past session, never a good look for a legislator, and that’s fair. However Mr. Berch underwent a kidney transplant, putting him in an immune-compromised position. The Republican leadership of the N.H. House opted against allowing remote participation, which effectively disenfranchised Mr. Berch, who had to isolate to protect himself. Despite this, Mr. Berch found time to sponsor 15 pieces of progressive legislation on issues ranging from corporal punishment to carrying weapons near polling places or protests, to appropriate labeling for PFAS-containing products.
This includes including two bills co-sponsored by Rep. Amanda Toll: House Bills 1578 and 427. Furthermore, when he was permitted to vote, Mr. Berch ranked among the most progressive members of the N.H. House.
Mr. Berch has long been a target of Rights and Democracy (RAD), and often these attacks have more to do with his willingness to stand up to anti-Semitism than with his policies. In 2018, my predecessor on the Keene City Council, Terry Clark, posted a meme on social media which repeated an age old anti-Semitic stereotype, and Mr. Berch took him to task for it. I was shocked that RAD (then called the Monadnock Progressive Alliance) rose to Clark’s defense, throwing every excuse they could come up with for why it’s OK for one of their own to behave that way. I was impressed by Mr. Berch’s willingness to stand up to a member of his own party, when it was inconvenient to do so, if only to say bigotry isn’t OK. I was appalled by RAD’s eagerness to defend it. Standing up to hate, especially when it’s difficult or when it opens you up to attack, is anti-racist; protecting and excusing hate isn’t.
Equally, missing a vote because they sought life-saving surgery does not make someone racist, I didn’t think I’d ever have to say that, but it is 2022, I guess. That being said, I’ll be ignoring the lies, and voting for Paul Berch on Sept. 13, I hope you’ll join me.