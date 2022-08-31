I want to share my support for Paul Berch for state representative, serving Keene and surrounding towns. Over this past term Paul and I have served on our respective state Judiciary Committees — House and Senate. I also have had many opportunities to work with him on issues important to our community and state.
Paul has taken a leadership role regarding law enforcement accountability, including efforts to have the “Laurie List” opened to the public. This multi-year effort was finally implemented by the state’s attorney general this year.
I observed Paul working very well with advocacy groups beyond the Legislature. He helped lead the coalition to end the death penalty (for which he was a co-sponsor) as well as the coalition to pass transgender rights. His background as a public defender qualifies Paul as a “go-to” person on civil rights, victim’s rights and criminal justice issues.
Paul is a respected colleague of both Democrats and Republicans and is highly effective in moving legislation through the House to the Senate. He is a strong advocate of women’s reproductive rights and health care access, as well as consistently supporting Medicaid coverage to uninsured New Hampshire residents.
In a race with three qualified candidates vying to serve in two state representative positions, I recommend that voters from Keene Wards 1, 3, 4, 5 and the towns of Hinsdale, Chesterfield, Westmoreland, Surry and Walpole cast their vote for Paul Berch for state representative in Cheshire District 15.
JAY KAHN
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate.)