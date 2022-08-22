This letter is in support of Paul Berch for re-election in the Cheshire 15 district.
I have known and worked with Paul for the past nine years during my tenure as chair of the Cheshire County Democratic Committee, which I left last year. He has demonstrated both commitment to democratic principles and process as well as a long history of legislative skill at getting things done for the people of Cheshire County and of New Hampshire. He spent 34 years as a public defender and was a strong supporter rights for all citizens of all backgrounds.
He has been a voice for the rights of women and children. Paul has been awarded the highest award that Planned Parenthood Action Fund can give — its Honor Roll — every year from 2015-2020 in recognition of his 100 percent pro-women’s health voting record. He has led the efforts to defeat bad abortion legislation and passing important legislation protect women’s rights to make their own decisions over their health care.
He has led locally to upgrade the Maplewood Nursing Home. He has demonstrated ability to work on this project as well as other important initiatives in a very bipartisan way and produce results such as a $15 minimum wage for county employees while not leading to significantly raising taxes.
I strongly urge his re-election to continue his service to the people of our county.