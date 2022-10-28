I am writing to endorse Jonathan Manley who is running for state representative for Bennington in District 30.
Jon Manley has spent his life in public service. He is a retired high school science teacher, Conservation Commission member, and Contoocook River Advisory Committee member, to name a few.
I have known Jon for many years and worked with him in different capacities. When he was the representative for Bennington, each year he came to my 4th-grade classroom at Pierce Elementary School to prepare my students for their visit to the state Capitol. He walked students through the process of how a bill becomes a law and gave students the opportunity to generate ideas they thought would make good laws for New Hampshire. His lessons were engaging and educational and prepared them for a memorable Statehouse visit.
I also worked with Jon Manley on the Bennington Conservation Commission. Jon has been a loyal and active member on the commission for decades. While I was co-chair of the commission, we could always count on Jon to volunteer for any activity we planned and valued his input on any of our projects.
When Jon was in the N.H. Legislature, he was a strong advocate for protecting the natural environment of New Hampshire; I would welcome his activity in that area again.
Jon is a listener. Whether it is listening to 4th-graders, voters, or opposing points of view, Jon is thoughtful, respectful and inclusive. He is passionate about our town and state and is the type of person we need as a state representative.
Please consider voting for Jon Manley for state representative; he will serve our district well.