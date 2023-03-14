With new reporting from Seymour Hersh that alleges President Joe Biden ordered the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea (if it’s true, an act of war), the United States should support calls from Russia for the United Nations to conduct an independent investigation into the incident. Instead, the U.S. is engaging in further obfuscation and subterfuge, claiming, in effect, there’s nothing to see here.

Tags

Recommended for you