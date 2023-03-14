With new reporting from Seymour Hersh that alleges President Joe Biden ordered the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea (if it’s true, an act of war), the United States should support calls from Russia for the United Nations to conduct an independent investigation into the incident. Instead, the U.S. is engaging in further obfuscation and subterfuge, claiming, in effect, there’s nothing to see here.
It is both astonishing and completely predictable that almost a month after Hersh’s piece at Substack came out (and six months after the incident itself), the mainstream media (or legacy media, or corporate media, or whatever term you want to use to refer to the behemoth that serves as mouthpiece for American oligarchy) has barely mentioned the revelations Hersh brings to light, and has certainly not done anything like the reporting you would expect an actual free press to conduct concerning so grave a matter.
That said, there is a larger problem here, one that goes beyond the Nord Stream sabotage, and has to do with the Ukraine war generally and our posture toward Russia more broadly.
Russophobia, which had been in decline since the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago, is once again so deeply entrenched in the American psyche, that we, as a nation, are either unable or unwilling to view the situation in Ukraine objectively, and to allow the facts and the evidence to guide us.
The bottom line is, Russia is not a threat to American interests or security, and no one with their head screwed on right believes that it is. Did Russia invade a sovereign nation in February of last year? Yes it did (and we Americans should know what international aggression looks like, having written the book on it). Was it unprovoked? Only if you ignore the 30 years of broken promises made by the West to Russian leaders, and the warnings from Putin and other Russian leaders over those same 30 years that NATO expansion eastward to its borders would be seen by Russia as an existential threat.
In other words, whether we agree with it or not, Russia has made it very plain that they believe they cannot afford to lose this war. Are we willing to risk nuclear Armageddon to find out if they mean it?
