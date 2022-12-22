I’m sorry, but being intentionally unvaccinated is not being brave; it’s being willfully stupid and ignorant. The idea that anyone would face a deadly disease when protection is readily available beggars belief.
It is important to keep in mind this basic fact: The COVID-19 virus is not recognized by a human’s immune system. That means that if someone is exposed, their body does not realize it has been infected until it is far too late, and the chances are fair that the infection will prove fatal, never mind that it could be inadvertently passed on and cause the death of someone else.
This is not political. It is not part of a conspiracy. It is just a pure biological fact, and is the reason that over 6½ million people have died in the last three years.
The virus is still out there, and if Ms. Montrone (“Being unvaccinated means being brave,” Dec. 15) is truly unvaccinated, then she can thank her lucky stars, never mind all the careful isolating and mask wearing by everyone around her, for the fact that she hasn’t been exposed — yet.
I am truly amazed at the undercurrent of people who have decided to claim to not believe in science. I am willing to bet that Ms. Montrone composed her letter on a computer and emailed it to The Sentinel. At the very least, she composed the letter with a pencil, which was a pretty amazing marvel when first invented. Yet she is willing to engage in the sort of denial that has been so much in evidence lately.
I simply cannot understand what she has to gain by it.