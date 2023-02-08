The Feb. 6 article about the Keene school meeting explains that the major outcome of the meeting, aside from the budget and employee contracts, was an appeal to contact our legislators about how the state raises school money.
I want to address some points we should consider. First, changing the type of tax does not by itself increase the amount of aid coming to school districts. What the district really wants is more money from the state, regardless of its source.
Many who oppose a broad-based tax are afraid that such a tax would simply be added on top of existing taxes. If the intent is to address a shortage of state revenue, then that fear is legitimate. A broad-based tax may be more fair, but we would all pay more total taxes if the state is to have more money.
According to the article, several speakers described the reduction in state aid without any explanation of the reasons. The unspoken implication is that the state is somehow reneging on past promises. That is not true. Nearly all state and federal aid money is based on some count of students. When that number goes down, the aid money is also reduced. Keene’s enrollment has been steadily declining for years. According to annual enrollment reports on the Department of Education website, Keene’s total enrollment was 3,443 in 2013 and 3,044 in 2022, a drop of nearly 400 students. That represents a reduction of approximately $1.6 million in state aid this year compared to the 2013-2014 school year. Unless the district budget is reduced accordingly, local taxpayers must make up the difference.
We must recognize that this is caused by having fewer children in school, not by the state failing to pay what the law requires. We should call on the state to meet obligations, but we should not expect any additional funding anytime soon. If additional funds are provided, we can expect they will be taken from other programs rather than by increasing state taxes regardless of the type of tax used.
We, as a community, must recognize our responsibility to make adjustments in costs to correspond with enrollment. As a case in point, the proposed teachers contract will result in a huge 14 percent increase in the total school budget in four years. Unless we reduce staff, other aspects of the budget will suffer, or we will pay more taxes.