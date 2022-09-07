Having just read two letters to the editor in the Aug. 18 Monadnock Ledger-Transcript questioning statements made by Jeanne Dietsch in her previous opinion pieces, I must respond. Her writings were telling how the present coup in this state came to be.
Jeanne is a true historian, a previous New Hampshire senator, and has done her homework to spell out the facts about the people involved in this longstanding, covert attempt to takeover New Hampshire by the Free Staters and libertarians that have brought us to the very scary situation in which we now find ourselves.
All of this is exactly why we must be extremely careful in whom we elect to all offices, from school board members to secretary of state and, lastly, the governorship. All these positions have political power to make decisions that affect our daily lives and some are already filled with people who would change our ways.
In our very midst is the charter school Lionheart Academy with strong ties to this movement. Don’t tell me their curriculum and students won’t be influenced by it.
This new charter school in Peterborough has ties to the Hillsdale College in Michigan, important to this movement. An Aug. 20 MSNBC program, a lengthy report on new trends in education, just held an interview with Kathryn Joyce, an investigative reporter who has been studying this college and its connection to these trends. This small college has started up many charter schools all over the country, with religious-school-leaning curricula and paid for by public taxes. It has been visited by many, such as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and supported by his wife, Ginny, who helped plan the Jan. 6 insurrection and touts Trump’s election lies. So you see how all this ties together.
We must take these historical events seriously and act accordingly so to help save our democracy.