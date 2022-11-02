I commend The Keene Sentinel for its comprehensive election coverage this year, which has given our voters the opportunity to learn about all the candidates running for both local and state office. I especially commend them for the online “Elections 2022” page, which groups every article they have recently published about each candidate in a clear and user-friendly format, as well for providing sample ballots for Keene and the surrounding communities.
I urge people to use this resource and read the articles offered for all of their candidates. Sometimes the “D” or the “R” after a candidate’s name may not actually mean that the candidate represents your values, even if that letter matches your own party. It is important to research who the candidates are and what they really stand for.
There are plenty of additional, comprehensive resources for learning about our candidates, such as www.ballotpedia.org and www.vote411.org. For incumbent candidates, you can also visit the N.H. Statehouse website, or the national House or Senate websites, to view those leaders’ values in action through their actual voting records.
Throughout the history of our country, people have struggled, and even died, to secure their right to vote. I pray that the citizens of this region are engaged and well informed, that we can exercise our right to vote wisely.