There are limits in what we can, should and must do to live in a civil society.
Freedom of speech is rightly limited; one cannot cry fire in a crowded theater. Expressing displeasure with election results or court rulings, while permissible, does not include harassing poll workers or threatening the life of a judge.
Social media outlets exploit the freedom of expression. It’s their reason for existence. “Most” of the exchanges are harmless with the sharing of recipes, family events and gossip. Social media platforms refuse to place limitations on expression, only occasionally yielding to extreme political pressure, to encourage more users. A large user population attracts advertisers resulting in additional revenue.
What hath social media wrought?
Individuals think their freedom of expression, implicitly encouraged by social media platforms, is sacrosanct. Rude behavior, foul language and hate crimes against those “not like me” are increasing. School board meetings, women, immigrants, people of color and the LGBTQIA+ community are increasingly the focus of this uncivilized behavior.
A manifestation of this rudeness is on the roadways. Route 9, between Concord and Keene, is becoming a place to express disdain for speed limits and safe driving.
Speed limits are the maximum or minimum speed permitted by law. They are the safest maximum speed under ideal conditions accounting for road conditions, population density and road engineering. Choosing to speed and drive unsafely is not “freedom of expression,” it is rude, dangerous and illegal.
The driver of the tan “mommy-mobile” minivan tailgating us, while we did 55 mph, should feel ashamed of their unsafe driving. The person in the passenger seat, expressed himself by using his middle finger, thereby confirming his rudeness and poor upbringing.
While the minivan was passing us, a light blue, souped up Accura decided to pass both cars. Route 9 is not a “Fast and Furious” movie set. Shame on the driver for endangering us and the oncoming traffic.
Lastly, shame on the United Natural Foods Inc. semi driver driving too fast on a winding road. There was no need to honk at us for using our blinkers and slowing down to take a dangerous left turn.
Freedom of expression, like freedom of speech, has limitations. The “need for speed” is an unsafe and rude way of expressing oneself. Be nice, courteous and civilized whether on the roadways, in public spaces or expressing opinions on social media. Think twice: if your mother would be ashamed of your behavior …
JOHN OGREN
Antrim
