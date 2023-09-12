In response to the letter from Sally Wood of Sept. 6 (“Homeless a problem in downtown Keene”) regarding the downtown panhandlers that she identifies as homeless, I submit the following.
There are lots of solutions to this issue, if we have the willingness to insist that elected and appointed leadership do their jobs.
First and foremost, we could pass a local law prohibiting panhandling. That would alleviate what seems to be the largest concern of Ms. Wood.
We don’t know that these people are homeless. (I would suspect they are, given the extraordinary housing shortage statewide.) Some people would rather beg than work; some people lack the mental wherewithal to work; some people are so addicted to whatever substance they abuse that they are unfit for work. Begging in the streets is annoying, and the hostility she describes when she declines is worse. A prohibition on panhandling in the streets and marketplaces of Keene would handle this.
As for the larger issue of homelessness, we need to build more housing, and we need to have done that 10-20 years ago. Gov. Sununu, as well as other state and city leaders, have been irresponsible in this matter. When our city council here in Keene approved $600,000 to study a redesign of downtown, they were irresponsible. This is not the time for silly downtown remodels. When we have large numbers of unhoused families and adults living “out,” or in hotels or homeless shelters, we need to insist that our so-called leaders develop solutions to this problem.
I note a recent grant was given to a Monadnock Region housing group to build 30 units of housing for low- to moderate-income households. The grant amount was $500,000. For my money, the $600,000 the city council voted to give Stantec for their Central Square plans would have been far better spent building another 30 units of this housing. Priorities, Keene, priorities.
When local hospitals and schools and businesses cannot find workers who will move to the area, due to the lack of housing, why would we think frivolous expensive redesign projects are the next thing that cries out for our attention and tax dollars?
Get real, Keene … we have a homeless problem here in this city because you have allowed it.
Keene suffers from a glaring lack of leadership, at all levels. Replace the council, replace city management.