A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows most Democrats (55 percent) and Republicans (53 percent) now believe it is “likely” that America will “cease to be a democracy in the future.”
Sad but true, the majority of Republicans have pledged their lives to Donald Trump, and the devil exhibited by his leadership, with the likes of Marjorie Greene, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell and hundreds more.
Lest we forget the Trump Party was represented by a Satanist on the ballot against Cheshire County Sheriff Eli Rivera.
Think about World War II and those who lived it firsthand. Ask your parents, grandparents, even great grandparents. They talk about the willing sacrifices they had to make to support our young men and women to free Europe and Asia from tyrannical governments. Rationing food, recycling everything they could and much more with little complaining.
This generation is asked to help free Ukraine from murderous attacks by Trump’s favorite dictator, and suffer $5 a gallon gas, and we get everyone crying that it’s too much to ask.
Apparently, the majority of Republicans want to live in a dictatorship run by the failed, bankrupt game show host, who lacks any morals, integrity or decency? A narcissist with a 10th-grade comprehension level, a supposedly law-and-order guy who’s broken many of our laws and who’s never even read the Constitution he claims to stand by.
He is clearly a bigot, racist and white supremacist who craves the power and attention of a king, unable to achieve any tangible benefits to the lives of his minions other than allowing the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, KKK and other white supremacists to lynch anyone they want, starting with Mike Pence. Oh yeah, Blacks for Trump; how preposterous.
Personally, I think it is too late to save our democracy. Trump worshipers are passing legislation state by state to ensure they undermine the right to vote.
If Trump gets into office again, America is finished. Americans have become lazy, wanting everything handed to them on a silver platter. They want a high-paying job — four weeks paid vacation — a six pack of beer and a Barca lounger to drink their beer from and could care less that Donald Trump and the Trump Party is plotting to destroy our country.
To quote retired conservative federal judge Michael Luttig: “Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy.”