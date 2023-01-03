Like many cities across the country Keene is challenged by an increasing homeless population. Housing instability and homelessness are terrifying prospects that have become a reality for too many in our region. Every single one of us benefits when all of our community members have a place to live.
Keene’s Ad Hoc Housing Stability Committee, formed in response to a March 2022 letter from Councilors Lake, Williams and Workman, has finished its work and drafted a report that makes a start on these concerns, including strategies for increased housing options, homelessness transition services, and municipal and social service provider collaboration.
Monadnock Interfaith Project representatives attended all the meetings and have been sharing information with faith communities. We commend the committee’s work and endorse their recommendations. We urge the Keene City Council to approve the committee’s report and to implement the recommendations in a timely, coherent and comprehensive way.
This includes moving quickly to do the following:
Incentivize housing options for all, especially low to moderate income households.
Create legal, safe overnight parking zones.
Expand outreach and case management services, and take a “person centered entry approach” where service providers meet people where they are at and assist people based on their specific needs, rather than placing the burden on the applicant to document their needs as a prerequisite to services and short term housing.
Create a systemic approach to support the needs and provide housing to people being released from the hospital and jail without a place to go.
There are numerous other important recommendations in the report that are critical to moving forward. Additionally, we encourage our community to go beyond these recommendations and to embrace relevant strategies as they emerge.
Our social and economic vitality depends on having robust housing options for people across the income spectrum and comprehensive support services for those experiencing housing instability.
The Monadnock Region is known for its beauty, friendliness, and livability. We will continue this legacy and retain our reputation only if we care for everyone in our community the way each of us would hope to be cared for.
The councilors’ letter and ad hoc committee’s recommendations give Keene an opportunity to demonstrate our caring for one another and to begin putting forward-thinking strategies into action.