Let’s say you’re an aspiring young man, wanna be a career criminal. Where do you start? Baby steps, my friend! You could dye your hair orange or apprentice with a hardened fibber to get your foot in the door, etc.
I have some “baby steps” that I guarantee 100 percent you won’t get caught, never have to spend a night in the “Big House,” and never have to shell out one thin dime of your stolen money. Feeling giddy?
Let’s begin with “Bud Lite Man.” Everyone up and down Roxbury, Peg Shop, Jordan, Chapman and Concord Roads knows this subterranean miscreant all too well. You see, Bud Lite Man leaves an endless trail of empties along these bucolic byways. He even has the courage to drop a few up the Otter Brook Dam access road. (Take that, feds!) I bet he tells his honey when he gets home, “See I haven’t touched a drop, check my truck, see no empties.”
Is it possible to execute three offenses with one fell swoop? Yes, silly, no one cares! All you have to do is drive your car, truck or Harley Dale Earnhardt-style up the aforementioned roads, make sure your vehicle is really loud (masculinity issues?) and toss your empties out your window as you whip along Daytona-style. No one will stop you except a child, or a dog, or a tree!
Next is the ultimate of offenses that 95 percent of our citizens (my guess) turn a blind eye toward and that my friends is ... the ongoing toppling and or total destruction of gravestones in the Woodland and Washington Street cemeteries. You see, old gravestones are ripe for a night of mayhem. All you need is a headlamp, some dark clothing, a little muscle and a sledgehammer.
Now some of these stones harken back to Keene’s beginning, way before you were born. Some of these fallen even fought in wars your history books talked about, like the Revolutionary and Civil Wars. I am told that the stones are private property, so you have to look out for your own stone, but what if everyone in your family is dead? Now at last count, I had 73 stones in Woodland and 42 in Washington Street Cemetery in unspeakable condition (I’ve got the photos).
See, mayhem without the heat. I wonder what Nathan Blake and Catherine Fiske would think of this? What fun!