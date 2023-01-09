I have been a long-time subscriber to the Keene Sentinel. I’m wondering why The Sentinel has an age discrimination for the Trendsetter Award.
Shouldn’t this be open to nominating anyone, no matter what age? I hope you reconsider and allow anyone to be nominated, no matter how old the person is. Terrence Williams of The Sentinel responded to my email by saying: Trendsetters was started with a couple of purposes in mind, first to recognized young professionals who are making a difference in the region and, second, in some small way, offer an incentive for these same folks to stay here. As you probably know, we have a retention problem with young workers. N.H. has among the highest departure rate of high school seniors attending schools outside the state and, because Keene State relies so heavily on out-of-state students for the higher tuition, it’s like a doubly whammy attracting and retaining these folks.”
I still feel like everyone, no matter their age, should be eligible for this award. I urge readers to voice their option and hopefully let The Sentinel know to change their decision and allow anyone, no matter what age be allowed to be nominated in 2023 for The Business Journal Trendsetters award. For the record, I nominate Kevin Watterson. Kevin has been the president of the Keene Swamp Bats and has done so much to bring the sport of baseball to our community. Great family entertainment without having to break the bank.
Terrence Williams agrees with my choice by saying “I agree Kevin Watterson is a gem; I’m one of his biggest fans and perhaps we should consider another means of recognizing these amazing community assets. In conclusion I hope The Sentinel allows the people to nominate who we believe is the true trendsetter in our community.
I thank you for your time and Go Keene Swamp Bats!