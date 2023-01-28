We are writing in reference to the editorial in the Jan. 16 edition of The Sentinel.
It is unfortunate that The Sentinel did not seek out local residents for their point of view before writing this article. The article claims that the planning board members voting against the proposed apartment complex did so without reference to a specific regulation, a claim which implies there was no basis in town regulations to reject the project. This is decidedly NOT true, and does a disservice to the planning board and to the Town of Swanzey.
In Swanzey’s Site Plan Review Regulations, Under Section VIII, letter l. Architectural Plan, it is stated “No Permit shall be granted for a commercial industrial or multi-family building unless an architectural plan drawn to scale meets all of the requirements of the Planning Board. ... The evaluation of the following appearance factors will govern the Planning Board’s decisions on whether the proposed building designs are acceptable:” One of these “appearance factors” is “Harmony and compatibility of project compared to existing site and neighborhood.”
The original design was a four-story structure in a low-density, one- and two-story neighborhood of small businesses and residences. After hearing concerns, the developer implied its acceptance of this regulation by making changes to the original architectural plan in order to make the design more acceptable, but Avanru was unwilling to accept an extension to the planning board process which would have allowed further changes.
Those of us speaking at the previous hearings emphasized the harmony and compatibility regulation repeatedly, and although they did not specifically reference the precise language from the Site Plan Review Regulations, the planning board members who voted to deny the application used the words “harmony” and “compatibility” and spoke to the unsuitability of the proposed structure in the immediate neighborhood. It seems unfair that only the developer’s side of this complex issue was included in The Sentinel, and we would welcome a follow-up article presenting the rationale of the opposition. Please note that further information is available from the videos of the last two planning board meetings posted on the Swanzey town website.
We can make ourselves available should you wish to speak to a small group of us.
ANN HEFFERNON
Swanzey
(also for concerned members of the Wilson Pond Association: Mark and Vicki Scalera, Jane and Ron Parent, Ginnette Groome, Rachel Elkins. Virginia and Paul Culley, Bob Droppa, Tony and Irene Regonini)