While all is seemingly fair in politics and war these days, a recent letter to the editor of the Keene Sentinel (“Berch can’t support US and Israel and have my vote,” by James Smart, Aug. 31) that cast doubts on the loyalty and the reputation of Rep. Paul Berch crossed the line.
To be clear, Rep. Berch was not one of the 13 New Hampshire state representatives who voted to secede from the United States earlier this year. Nor did he participate in or endorse the objectives of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
So exactly what did Rep. Berch, who is Jewish, do to draw the ire of the letter writer? He voiced support for Israel, which in the mind of the writer makes him guilty of both racism and “serving two masters” — the U.S. and Israel.
What claptrap.
For the past decade, the only masters Rep. Berch has served are the people of his district — who he has represented with honor and distinction. An attorney by trade, he has also been one of the leading voices — and experts — in the Legislature on criminal justice reform.
He is kind, hardworking, and incredibly generous with his time. As a member of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, I value his opinion on new legislation tremendously. The people of his district would be well-served to ignore a clumsy attempt at anti-Semitism and support Rep. Berch in the September primary election and the general election that will follow in November.
DAVID MEUSE
Portsmouth
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Rockingham District 29 in the N.H. House.)