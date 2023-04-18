How much does the average single family home sell for in Keene? According to real estate tracking service Redfin, the median home sale price in Keene in the last 12 months was $297,500. That will get you your own house with a good size yard, a couple bedrooms, and an appreciating asset. With that said, it would seem to reason that the cost of building a brand new single-family apartment would cost the same or, more likely, less than the price of a house. You’d be wrong — but only if you’re Keene Housing Authority.
The federally subsidized housing provider has proposed turning the former Roosevelt School on Washington Street into a 60-unit “affordable” housing apartment complex. Sounds exciting and much needed.
But the cost of Phase 1 of the project is $11 million dollars! That’s to build 30 apartments — equating to a cost of $366,000-plus per unit — and most are only one-bedroom apartments. Keene Housing could instead buy 30 single-family houses in Keene, and have $68,000 left over to renovate each and every one of those houses. The dated and crumbling east side of Keene could use this sort of investment.
This is the problem with taxpayer-subsidized housing projects. They simply don’t need to make good financial sense because the money is “free.” Free for them — expensive for you. On top of your rent or mortgage, ballooning electric and home heating expenses, and increased food and living costs, you must pay more taxes.
Those tax dollars are wasted on things like the Roosevelt School project proposed by Keene Housing. Before I’m told this project won’t be funded by taxpayer dollars, I turn your attention to the RFP document issued by Keene Housing, which states, “Funding sources may include tax credits, CDBG and other federal funding sources.” CDBG means Community Development Block Grant. A fancy and sanitized name for a taxpayer-funded program.
I’m not a fan of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. But he recently proposed spending just $30 million to build 1,200 tiny homes for the homeless. That’s just $25,000 per unit! I can get behind those numbers. How come Keene Housing can’t?
The answer is simple. They have no incentive to spend wisely. The money will keep flowing from the feds, et al. More and more every year.