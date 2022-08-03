As a former resident and lifelong fan of Keene, I feel compelled to share our family’s story.
We raised our two kids in Keene and both recently relocated with their young families to Highland Park, Ill., days before the 4th of July. We were excited to see them establish new roots in this welcoming north shore community just a short commute to Chicago. That joy came to an abrupt halt as we were shattered by another mass shooting.
We marched with our grandkids, and their parents, as they participated in their first children’s Independence Day Parade. We settled on a shaded curb. Moments later gunfire erupted and everyone ran for safety. But not before a vision seared into my memory of gun smoke, and what I now know were bullets ricocheting off the pavement, and gunfire mortally wounding a young couple. Their toddler survived because his father shielded him. The young boy’s life and so many others have been forever altered: 86 rounds, three magazines unleashed in a matter of seconds. No one stood a chance to defend themselves. Too many people were killed and wounded that tragic day.
Assault-style weapons have no place in civilian society. A young misfit of a man was permitted to buy multiple weapons. He was a law-abiding citizen until he wasn’t. We’ll soon learn how he was marginalized, how his family and friends excused his antisocial behavior, and how he wanted to be remembered.
The automatic weapon he fired that day should never have been in his hands, nor those of any other average American citizens. It is intended for the battlefield. The many law enforcement officers that ran toward the violence could not have prevented the massacre. It happened in an instant as he pulled that trigger and fired off three magazines of ammunition.
The Cheshire County Shooting Sports Education Foundation and Critical Dynamics of Henniker should be ashamed of themselves. Their class offering to “Build Your Own AR-15” is outrageous and ill-conceived. Allowing civilians to purchase and build an automatic rifle only furthers the likelihood that a mass shooting will happen in your backyard.
This is not the peaceful America that I believe all Americans desire for themselves and future generations. Live free — yes! Die by a AR15-style weapon — no!