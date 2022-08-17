I am pleased to announce my candidacy for election to the N.H. House to represent the voters of Cheshire District 18, encompassing the towns of Dublin, Jaffrey and Rindge.
As a believer in the common good, I’ve dedicated many years to serving my communities in a wide range of roles. Anyone who has worked with me will tell you that I’m a problem solver who gets things done without kicking the can down the road. Seeing how so many in our district are struggling, it’s time, with your support and votes, for me to serve in a more public role.
Today, our individual freedoms are disappearing, one by one. You are not truly free if you can’t earn enough to have a family, home, and food on the table; or if you don’t have access to reproductive rights and health care; or if you are not protected from unsafe gun use; or if you don’t have access to a good public education, sufficient to allow your children to reach their potential. We truly live free when these conditions and services are accessible to everyone.
Going in this 2022 campaign, I ask you to stand with me and say, “enough!” Enough with outsiders moving to New Hampshire with intentions of destroying our basic freedoms and way of life. Enough with extremist minorities misusing temporary legislative power to force their beliefs on the majority. Enough with turning a blind eye to the reality of the climate crisis.
If elected, I will work bring about our shared vision of New Hampshire — to fulfill the promise of the common good put forth by the founders of our great nation.
To voters in Dublin, Jaffrey and Rindge, join with me as I ask for your goodwill, support and votes.