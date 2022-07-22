Upon reading the July 13, 2022 to “Build your own AR-15” article, I was viscerally affected by this course offering.
Many of the frequent mass shootings that our country is experiencing occur in schools and involve schoolchildren. There have been 27 school shootings so far in 2022.
Numerous shooters have employed semi-automatic weapons.
As a gun owner and believer in our Second Amendment I am in favor of the following:
First, increase education for family and friends to help recognize those individuals who are having difficulty properly socializing regardless of their underlying disorder. Establish a system so that when family members or friends contact authorities to flag those who are in distress, it can be done compassionately.
Second, for semi-automatic weapons such as the AR-15, I am in favor of making them strictly available at licensed gun ranges. Obtain a safety certificate on the proper use of such a powerful weapon. Enjoy one’s time on the range, and once shooting targets completed, return to the weapon to the range armory. Many in our U.S. military support such a scenario, following these guidelines at our U.S. military bases.
My hope is that we can have a mutual agreement among those with widely differing attitudes relating to gun ownership with a goal toward a marked decrease in these shockingly sad events. Sometimes one must give up a little in order to gain a lot . Ask any parent, past or future, who will lose a child in 2022 whether changes are needed to curb these horrible killings.
Offering a course that further encourages home ownership of semi-automatic weaponry without the proper safeguards in place for eventual malicious use to me is shortsighted.