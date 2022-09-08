As the Cheshire County Democrat of the Year, I support the re-election of Paul Berch for state representative of Cheshire District 15.
Paul has been a long time supporter of women’s reproductive rights. He has been awarded an honor roll designation by Planned Parenthood. Moms Demand Action has recognized his leadership on gun control. He serves as chair of the county Executive Committee.
Paul has been a tireless advocate for Maplewood Nursing Home. In his spare time, he has served on the Connecticut River Valley Flood Commission. He’s a lifelong advocate for democratic principles and advocacy; certainly not a “Johnny come lately“ who suddenly wants to be a state representative.
I am a longtime Democrat and activist, and have been recognized as such. It bothers me greatly that the county organization has not been neutral in this election. All local, county, state and national organizations are charged to be neutral in primaries. In this case, their finger has “been on the scale.”
One example of many: At the poorly attended rally for reproductive rights in July, the county organization allowed one of his challengers to organize the event and control who spoke. Both members of the “team” challenging Paul spoke. Even the county chair addressed the small crowd. Paul Berch was not invited to speak, even though he fights for reproductive rights. One challenger has been allowed to continue as chair of a committee of the county Democrats, controlling the message. Fairness would require her to temporarily step aside.
I urge the voters of Cheshire 15 to support Paul Berch, and reject what appears to be an organized effort against him. Vote honesty, commitment and experience.