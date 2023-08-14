Oh my God (and your God, too)! Back in the dark ages of the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, Keene had to build/fix roads, highways, bridges, schools, and enhance the ability to deliver the best possible education to the children of our city all on our own.
The pros in those days consisted of local public works administrators, local engineers, public works supervisors and foremen, laborers, education leaders, teachers, and knowledgeable volunteers from the public. They huddled together to come up with plans to fix problems, find solutions and enhance the makeup of our town with an eye on the future.
There was a lot of brain power and muscle in those days right here in little old Keene, but I guess that doesn’t exist anymore. Today, consultants rule. They know better than us how to solve “our” problems. We’ve lost our Mojo. What happened? Something changed?
Want a dog park, some disk golf, fix a public park (Robin Hood), beautify your downtown, reconfigure/modernize your traffic patterns, help you with your housing shortage, get your test scores up, add more rigor to your curriculum, solve behavioral issues in your schools? It’s easy find a consultant and shell out some public do-re-mi. Problems solved and the local governing body will feel oh, so good. Having grown up in New England (Keene), we were once known for our smarts and Yankee ingenuity. Not anymore. We’ve been invaded by some out of this world aliens that stole our smarts and muscle.
I remember once sitting and listening to a consulting group with their plans to help the school I was working in at the time enhance our curriculum and bring it “up to speed/date/snuff.” The room was filled with teachers, paras and some administrators. I calculated that there was some 1,800 years of educator experience in that room, but we couldn’t fix our own problems.
Really? I guess we just ain’t as smart as we used to be and because we’ve got so much public do-re-mi to shell out we don’t need our own smarts anymore because, contrary to popular belief, our/your money does grow on trees.
On a different note, research is showing that dog parks are a lot of fun for people and stressful for dogs. Just saying! Have a good day.