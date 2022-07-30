The July 12 edition of The Sentinel reports a Keene gun range now sponsors “build your own AR-15 classes.” This conduct is unacceptable and unnerving. It invites violence to our doorstep. It is also conduct a local state representative’s vote implicitly condoned.
In 2020, the N.H. House voted on House Bill 1608, which would have prohibited possession and manufacture of large-capacity ammunition devices in the Granite State. Specifically, it would have banned the “manufacture, possess[ion], transfer, offer for sale, purchase, [receipt], or import into this state” of any device “that has a capacity of, or can be readily restored or converted to accept” more than 10 rounds for a long gun or 15 rounds for a handgun.
AR-15s accept large-capacity ammunition devices, as their typical capacity is 30 rounds. Thus, a ban on large-capacity ammunition devices helps reduce the threat posed by these weapons.
Ward 2’s Democratic state representative voted in solidarity with the Trump Republicans to oppose HB 1608. He was one of the few Democrats in the House to do so.
A federal large-capacity ammunition ban helped keep our country safe from mass shootings. From 1994 to 2004, the Federal Assaults Weapon Ban prohibited similar weapons on a national scale. It was only after that federal law expired that we experienced the contemporary, exponential rise in mass shootings. A similar law in New Hampshire would have been a commonsense way to prevent a mass tragedy here. Voting down such a law has invited these weapons onto Keene’s doorstep. It is tragic that a Keene Democratic representative’s vote was amongst those who issued that clarion call.
A ban on these devices does not infringe a basic, reasonable view of the Second Amendment. These devices were never intended to be amongst the “right to bear arms” envisioned by our Founders. Nor are these types of arms necessary to hunt, engage in sport or protect one’s family. We’ve all seen these weapons’ use — and it isn’t peaceful hunting or target practice.
New Hampshire needs to pass commonsense gun violence prevention measures now. A ban on large capacity ammunition devices would be a good start, as would a red flag law.
That New Hampshire hasn’t experienced a mass tragedy isn’t because we’re special with regard to gun violence. It is because we are lucky.
With these arms being built in Keene, our luck is quickly running out.
SHAUN FILIAULT, Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is a candidate to represent Cheshire District 7 in the N.H. House.)