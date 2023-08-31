In wondering why Trump doesn’t seem to suffer at the polls from each passing indictment, I had an epiphany while watching that movie classic “Animal House” (still popular 45 years later). And that was: Trump is the personification of the Delta Tau Chi fraternity, known on campus for its debauchery. Those post-pubescent teenagers were the ultimate pranksters: hitting golf balls at the ROTC captain’s horse, being peeping toms at the girls’ dormitory, creating mayhem at the town’s homecoming day parade. Trump’s idea of skipping the Republican debate, and confronting the RNC with an interview with Tucker Carlson, is nothing more than a prank, foisted on the establishment; likewise his scowling “mug shot” dares us to take seriously those transgressions that for anyone else would land them in the slammer, if not the dean’s office. If there is one thing that makes the puerile public drool, it is someone poking the “establishment” in the eye with a prank. Hence the enduring popularity of “Animal House,” and our fascination with Trump. Think about it, the frat boys all had nicknames: “Flounder,” “Otter,” “Bluto.” Trump had “Rocketman,” “Pocahontas,” DeSanctimonius.” The idea of Dean Wormer placing Delta Tau Chi on “double secret probation” is an analogue to the multiple Trump indictments. Those indictments are the “establishment”’s probation, and we can’t wait to see the next episode. Furthermore, we don’t want to see it end. We have become hooked on pranks. But do we want a “Bluto” running the country? This kind of rerun we don’t need.
RICK MacMILLAN
Dublin
The letter-writer is treasurer of the Dublin Area Republican Committee.