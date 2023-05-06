Darryl Barwick was conceived and born before Roe v. Wade. He was sent to death row at age 19 for the 1986 murder of Rebecca Wendt in Florida.
More than 35 years later, he was put to death Wednesday after the Supreme Court denied a request for a stay. As the mother of a murdered daughter, I’m the last person to minimize a vicious attack on a young woman. But there’s another part of the story.
Darryl’s father wanted him to be aborted, so his mother threw herself down the stairs and abused drugs in unsuccessful efforts to make that happen. Things went downhill from there, as Darryl endured a childhood filled with horrific physical and mental abuse. It’s as if this human being was forced to enter life just to be tortured from before birth to his impending death.
If we are going to demand that every fetus be carried full term no matter what, then we need to offer all babies a welcoming climate where they have the opportunity to thrive. Every child must be supported with quality health care and education, social services that insure emotional and physical safety, clean air and water, nutritious food, etc.
A society that denies abortion must be one that promises through its actions,“We want you, and we will love and protect you no matter who you are.” If this were provided for each child born, far fewer abortions would be sought.
Abortion is no more a form of murder than the forces that can make it feel like the only option. It will be with us, legal or not, until we commit as a people to care for all our children.