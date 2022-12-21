I’m not sure how many taxpayers review the minutes on the town web page but I wanted to let all residents and taxpayers know that the Hinsdale Board of Selectmen at its 12/12 meeting set the tax rate for the 2022 tax year at $27.98 per $1,000 of valuation. Before setting the rate, the board passed a motion to lower the tax rate on our taxpayers. They reduced the town’s “reserve fund balance” (cash on hand) from the state-recommended 5 percent of the general fund operating expenses to 4 percent.
Many of you know that Hinsdale did a reappraisal of property values this year as is required by the state every five years to bring them up to market rates. The overall value was raised approximately 25 percent. The rate for each property is assessed independently and may go up at a different percentage than the overall. If the amount of money spent by all parties (town, school, county and state school tax) stayed the same, the tax rate would drop by 25 percent. Unfortunately, that did not happen. The state school cost was down from $540,000 to $329,000, the county was up from $1.3 million to $1.4 million, and the town was down from $2.4 million to $2.3 million. The local school cost went up from $6.8 million to $7.9 million.
I am writing to alert the taxpayers to the consequences that they face with this increase. As you know our taxes are paid quarterly. Unfortunately, two of the four tax bills for 2022 have already been paid. This means that the 15 percent increase in school spending will be made up in the next two tax bills. Anyone who has their taxes paid through their mortgage lender will also see an increase in the escrow cost to play catch up.
I would encourage taxpayers that are concerned with the increase in spending to attend the town and school annual meetings in March. You as a taxpayer and voter have the final say on how much of your money will be spent to run the town and school.
RICHARD S. JOHNSON JR.
Hinsdale
The writer is a member of the Hinsdale selectboard.