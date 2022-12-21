I’m not sure how many taxpayers review the minutes on the town web page but I wanted to let all residents and taxpayers know that the Hinsdale Board of Selectmen at its 12/12 meeting set the tax rate for the 2022 tax year at $27.98 per $1,000 of valuation. Before setting the rate, the board passed a motion to lower the tax rate on our taxpayers. They reduced the town’s “reserve fund balance” (cash on hand) from the state-recommended 5 percent of the general fund operating expenses to 4 percent.