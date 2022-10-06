“The candidates are all the same, and both parties are full of crap,” is a statement likely to be heard in most casual discussions of politics, especially in an election year. It’s often followed by “I’m not going to bother to vote.”
It’s understandable that people are impatient, and discouraged, especially when they consider all that’s urgent, but seems to be ignored, in our state and our country. We are aware of the climate emergency (fires, superstorms, floods, droughts) and inflation (companies making huge profits off rising prices, like oil companies’ profits of $3 billion a day), while incomes lag far behind. International problems, like wars and immigration, don’t seem to get solved.
While I share much of this dismay, feeling that the power of my single vote isn’t enough to fix things, I think of the small things that do make a difference: a single snowflake or pebble, among the others, is essential to the destructive power of the avalanche or landslide. But a single leaf is capturing carbon dioxide and contributing to the shade which helps the tree cool this planet. Small actions like voting can be part of making a big difference.
My vote won’t make everything better right away, but it will help, and will also help resist those other votes, which have done so much damage lately.