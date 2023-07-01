I am pleased by the city council’s recent unanimous vote to loosen the land-use restrictions on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Keene. ADUs are smaller, secondary housing units that share a property with existing single-family homes.
An ADU can be attached to an existing house — like when an attached garage is converted into a “mother-in-law suite,” or they can be detached as a separate building on the property. Previously, detached ADU units were only allowed in the rural and agricultural areas of Keene, but now they may be constructed on any lot with a single-family home in the city.
This change in rules with respect to ADUs will help reduce the continued upward pressure on housing prices in Keene, as new units are brought on to the market at relatively affordable prices.
Moreover, homeowners now have the opportunity to offset the cost of their own housing through the construction and rental of an ADU. If you are a homeowner and that sounds like a worthwhile investment, I urge you to get in touch with Keene’s community development department to find out if the new rules make an ADU right for your property.
Our city’s recent housing needs assessment tells us that we need to create an additional 1,400 living units over the next 10 years to ease the housing shortage. The recent revision to the ADU rules is a small, but important step in that direction.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
Keene
(This writer is a Keene city councilor, representing Ward 2.)
