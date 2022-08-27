Early childhood is one-time-only opportunity to ensure that every person has the strongest possible support as they start out on their life’s journey. That is why every child should have access to a nurturing environment where they can play among other children, progress through developmentally appropriate learning activities, and eat nutritious food.
I believe that children should have these things regardless of their parents’ ability to pay. Right now, the cost of paying for childcare is a tremendous burden to young families, at a point in life when parents are early in their career and may also be facing difficulties related to student debt, housing costs, and the many other financial traps of our age.
It shouldn’t be that way. We can make early childhood education available to all children at no cost to parents, in the same way that K-12 public school is today. We can hire early childhood educators as state employees and pay them at wages befitting the importance of their profession. We can do these things — and we can find a way to fund them — if we build the political will to make it happen.
Rep. Fenton, my opponent in the Democratic primary for state Senate, has proposed the creation of a committee to study the potential implementation of a set of tax breaks for businesses that provide stipends to employees who pay for childcare. While I applaud his recognition of childcare as an underappreciated need, I think his proposal illustrates the difference in approach that he and I take to public policy.
First, it troubles me when politicians talk about childcare in a way that centers on the needs of employers, rather than the needs of children. By thinking of childcare in short-run economic terms, child development is seen an expense to be minimized. Meanwhile, the tremendous long-term value that can be unlocked through investment in high-quality early childhood education gets overlooked.
Second, I think that worthwhile programs should be funded directly, not via tax incentive-based subsidies for business. We should avoid spending public money so inefficiently, in a way that beholdens parents to their employers while excluding those who work in the gig economy or for companies that don’t participate in the program.
Instead, let’s put our investment into direct funding for early childhood teachers and educational institutions. If I am elected to the state Senate, that is the policy that I will stand behind.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is running to represent District 10 in the N.H. Senate.)