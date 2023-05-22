As it regards the possibility of creating dedicated bicycle lanes in our downtown, I urge those councilors who support this proposal to consider the potential for unintended consequences. I have a perspective that, with the exception of Councilor Powers, no city councilor has. I am a retired police officer. I also was a city councilor and was involved in a couple of similarly contentious votes. Consequently, I know what all 15 councilors are going through.

