As it regards the possibility of creating dedicated bicycle lanes in our downtown, I urge those councilors who support this proposal to consider the potential for unintended consequences. I have a perspective that, with the exception of Councilor Powers, no city councilor has. I am a retired police officer. I also was a city councilor and was involved in a couple of similarly contentious votes. Consequently, I know what all 15 councilors are going through.
As a police officer in Keene for almost three decades, I had a number of duties and assignments. Two of those included serving on the accident investigation team and as a traffic safety officer. Both of those assignments brought me to the scene of numerous motor vehicle-versus-bicycle accidents. Invariably, the bicyclist always got the worst of it.
By introducing more bicycles to the downtown traffic mix, I am concerned for the potential increase of accidents between motorists, who are often distracted, and bicyclists, who are either not following the rules of the road or who are not paying attention. By adding more bicyclists to the equation, the number of interactions at some point in time and at some location in the downtown will undoubtedly increase. In a perfect world, my concerns would be unfounded but, while we live in a wonderful community, we do not live in a perfect world.
Agreeably, I am old and long since out of police work. I am, however, a member of a local group of other old men who bicycle on the local trails. When I do go downtown on my bike, I use the rail trails until I get to Main Street. At that point I get off and walk my bike on the sidewalk. That is the safe, prudent and reasonable thing to do. I get to enjoy biking, our beautiful downtown and stay reasonably safe by staying away from vehicular traffic.
There are rail trails to, from and around downtown that do not involve or require any interaction with motor vehicles. I believe it is a false argument to suggest we need dedicated bike lanes for a distance of several hundred feet along Main Street so that more bicyclists will enjoy downtown Keene.
Councilors, I know you have a difficult job, but please think about the safety of your constituents and others.