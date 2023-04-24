I was disappointed by the Sentinel’s hasty dismissal, in a recent editorial, of Rep. Jodi Newell’s concern about locating the City of Keene’s new opioid settlement-funded social worker position within the police force.
The editorial said the Sentinel was “not sure someone being counseled on how to get help for substance abuse or mental health is going to pause to ask what department the worker helping them is assigned to ….”
Well, perhaps I can explain it.
As Rep. Newell has argued, placing this important position within the police department creates a barrier to its ability to help those who need it most.
The fundamental problem with locating the social worker role within the police department is that people who use illegal drugs, as a rule, do not trust members of law enforcement. Many people with substance-use disorder have negative experiences with law enforcement as a part of their personal history, and they bring those experiences into the room with any social worker they talk to.
If a person with substance use disorder perceives the social worker reaching out to them to be a cop, that relationship will start with a deficit of trust, which may be insurmountable. This undermines the effectiveness of the program, because establishing trust is foundational to the process of getting people to accept the help they need.
That’s why I have proposed that the social worker role be placed in a different department within the city, such as the fire department’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Placing the social worker position with the EMS would align the role with a health care framework, rather than a law enforcement framework.
While an EMS-based social worker would likely end up responding to many of the same calls as one in the police department would, they would be viewed by their clients as a medical professional, rather than as someone who is wielding the threat of imprisonment.
After decades of failure in the war on drugs, this is the kind shift in approach that is needed to meet our most important goal, which is to save people’s lives.
Rep. Newell has called for a broad public discussion, hearing all voices, on how our community can make best use of the funding — the blood money — that was obtained from the pharmaceutical industry as part of the opioid settlement.
I second that call.
BOBBY WILLIAMS
Keene
(This writer is a Keene city councilor representing Ward 2.)