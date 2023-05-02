At last century’s end an article on birth appeared in “National Geographic.” One picture showed a glorious, magnificent explosion of light occurring when a man’s sperm unites with a woman’s egg. “In Him was life, and the life was (is) the light of men.” John 1:4; this verse speaks of the Savior and with the magazine’s picture it causes me to again see life starts at conception.
Some years ago at Christmas time, The Sentinel printed a full-page cartoon sketch of a building on a desert night; a large star shines in the sky. A woman rides a donkey with man walking before her. Outside the building stands a man pointing to its door. The sign on the building reads ‘Planned Parenthood of Galilee — Abortion Clinic’. He calls to the couple, “Hey, come on. It was unplanned, right? Whaddaya think the kid’s going to do? Save the world?”
The family structure of one man, one woman, having children, has been the major way followed by societies worldwide; a big part of what’s produced stabilized, successful cultures. Communism and Darwin’s faulty theory of “macro-evolution” portrays mankind as coming from matter alone. Communism has murdered millions more than any other philosophy, war, movement or religion.
After Vietnam I got caught in the mislabeled “sexual revolution.” It didn’t lead to freedom but led to a deepening bondage and death; encouraging me to follow lusts of my flesh, committing adultery and supporting murder through an abortion. When I came to know the Savior, 1970s, I began learning this revolution was part of a rebellion going on since man’s fall.
From the Declaration of Independence: “... the separate and equal station to which ‘the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God’ entitle them ...” Do we believe we’re our own God, then go against our own nature, which revealing we’re man or woman by obvious observation and seen in our DNA. In this fallen world distortions have occurred; moreso now through a confused, misguided, often arrogant educational system.
The Bible is an amazing book for many reasons. Messiah prophecies by many people over centuries have been shown true. Other prophecies of His return: one is “... the kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord and of His Christ, and He shall reign forever and ever!” Rev. 11:15. Children are a glorious manifestation of God gift given at their birth. His kingdom is manifesting!