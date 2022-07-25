Over the past few weeks, I have participated in two public events in Keene, and a third at Gunstock Mountain.
At the first Keene event, I met a young man, probably in his teens, who was in a specialized wheelchair for those with severe physical and neurological developmental issues. This young person was completely incapacitated, and non-verbal. However, he gave everyone who spoke to him the widest smile. The two women accompanying him said he loved smiling at everyone, and also enjoyed being read to, and looking at pictures in books.
At the second Keene event, I met another young man, who had high-functioning Down’s Syndrome. He is able to do almost everything anyone without Down’s can, albeit at a slower pace. He was a happy, involved individual.
At Gunstock I met another young man of about 10. Much like the first young man, he was in a specialized wheelchair due to the same issues, only more severe. With him were his parents and siblings, who obviously were devoted to him, and loved him very much.
These are just three lives the radical anti-life, pro-abortionists, would claim should have been prevented by their mother having an abortion, because they weren’t “perfect”, and so their lives were valueless. Three of countless individuals whose lives would have been snuffed out before they even had a chance to live, just because the pro-abortion lobby thinks their lives aren’t as valuable as any other.
Nothing could be further from the truth. No matter how nice a picture the pro-abortionists try to paint, life begins at conception. To have an abortion is to take an innocent life.