I had a challenge crossing a busy street with my bicycle. I was near a electric utilities company garage and the crews were headed out and morning school buses large and small created some stop and go on the thoroughfare.
I wasn’t in a great hurry and I chose to wave at some of the utilities crews rounding the corner to hit the Main Street and I also waved to the bus drivers. I drove a school bus for extra cash for a bit and know it’s a labor of love. And then when folks were waving back and smiling, I pretty much started waving to everyone and of course got a variety of reactions.
There were looks like “who’s the Wal-Mart greeter on the bike” and the partial wave and the “I’m still finishing my coffee” look. There were waves and smiles and turned heads also and some children on the school bus seemed to find it entertaining.
I had the same opportunity last summer waiting for the ferry on Block Island and got similar responses from cab drivers, other cyclists and the occasional police officer.
The sociologist in me thinks folks pretty much appreciate being met whether at work or at play with as positive an energy as possible and sometimes that positive energy can include a subtle smile or sincere greeting that include a wave even. My impression of late, with a bit of tension, fear and suspicion in the air, is that folks may withdraw and hunker down a bit at the risk of either being, hurt, rejected or discounted.
That’s partly why my little acid test of folks headed down the pike seeing if they’re open to a wave and watching for acknowledgment of some kind ... gave me some insight to humankind.
There can be something uplifting about a sincere “Good morning ... how are you?” That puts our frame of mind in a lighter versus darker space. It’s in that lighter space that might turn a down-and-slightly-out day into an up-and-slightly-in day. And the cool thing — both the extension of a greeting and the response in kind is free.
So here’s to your opportunity to give give and receive a little piece of joy that might come in the form of a hello, a wave, just a smile ... maybe all!
And as the world turns for better hopefully more than worse, be well.