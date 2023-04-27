Together with other residents of Westport Village, I have been researching the history of our village, and have been blown away with the treasure we have found The Sentinel to be.
Simply by typing in a name or a date we can easily find out what life was like here way back when. We find descriptions of our relatives weddings in the 1920s, picnics in the 1800s at Swanzey Lake, Victorian Christmas parties at the Swanzey Town Hall, World War II send-off dances in the 1940s.
We can read about who had the measles, sleigh ride parties coming through the village, ads for the latest tonic sold at our general store, who the one-room school teacher would be that year.
I discovered a beautiful description of a 50th anniversary party held at my 1850-constructed house for the people who built my house. It was an amazing view into who they were and what their lives had been like. Their son fought in the Civil War, alongside several others on our street. One of our young men is buried in Gettysburg.
It has been a wonderful journey of discovery learning about all the people who used to live in our village, and now I have incredible stories to match the tombstones in the graveyard instead of just meaningless names on a headstone. I know that this one was a mother of seven who died of the Spanish flu, and that one got his feet caught in a train brake. This one was our train depot manager. That one donated the land for the chapel to be built on.
And did you know that Westport Village once had several shops, a handful of mills, a hotel and hall with expensive landscape wallpaper that hosted performances? I didn’t. Our first covered bridge collapsed. Denman Thompson donated our chapel bell.
And to add to it all, these stories of our past are printed on the same pages as the Titanic sinking, Queen Victoria’s coronation, Lincoln’s funeral and Hitler’s conquests. I’m blown away. Dear Keene Sentinel, you are absolutely amazing! Thank you! Thank you. Thank you so very much. What a legacy to be one of the nation’s longest-running papers. What you have given us is priceless.