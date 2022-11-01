As a senior with modest financial means, the upcoming election is important to me. Our votes will decide who controls Congress and handling Social Security and Medicare. With inadequate Social Security, I am working, paying for dental and pain management. Democrats want to expand both programs and make them stronger.
Donald Bolduc wants to cut $2 trillion from Social Security, saying it is bankrupting our country. “We raise the age limit by two years and over time we have no more Social Security” Bolduc says. He wants to slash the Cost of Living Adjustment and cut $1.2 trillion from Medicare. For Medicare and Social Security, “The privatization is hugely important,” Bolduc said Aug. 2.
Taking away Medicare from 307,000 Granite Staters would be devastating for our seniors and our economy. Privatization would destroy our 7.75 percent program with private health insurance costing 26 percent. Some in Bolduc’s party want Congress to vote every five years on whether Social Security and Medicare should even exist. Maggie Hassan has my vote because she will protect our earned benefits, not privatize, cut or extinguish these lifesaving programs. Vote to protect these financial and health care plans.
KATH ALLEN, Peterborough
(This writer is the state coordinator for the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.)