The old movie “The Graduate” hinted that plastics were the future. Last month, The Guardian reported on an extensive study, which exposed that toxins in plastic packaging, utensils, and plates contaminate our food. Hazardous chemicals, such as endocrine disruptors and carcinogens, can be released when plastics are reused and accumulate in plastics if recycled.
Despite these dangers, the plastics industry has started a disinformation campaign implying plastics provide a “viable” future when in actuality they provide a viable and profitable future for the plastics and petrochemical industries. Some 99 percent of what goes into making plastics is oil and gas. As we move away from gasoline-powered cars and gas/oil-heated homes, the petrochemical industry strives to continue to profit from extracted fossil fuels and sees plastics as the answer. But this plan comes at a cost. Many unregulated, toxic materials are involved in manufacturing and recycling plastics and these substances find their way into what we eat.
The plastics industry’s disinformation also highlights “sustainability.” The production, recycling and incineration of plastics produce enormous amounts of greenhouse gasses, which is not sustainable. A report, The New Coal: Plastics and Climate Change (2021) from Beyond Plastics, noted that by 2030 the U.S. plastics industry’s contribution to climate pollution is on track to exceed that of coal-fired power, and plastic production is forecast to grow 60 percent.
The industry also tries to fool us into thinking plastics are “recyclable.” Most plastics are not recycled but landfilled, burned or find their way into the ocean. The plastics industry places the responsibility on us to recycle when many of the plastics they push into our lives — those labeled with #3, #4, #6, and #7 “chasing arrows”— are impossible to recycle.
They also say they are trying to make plastics “dependable.” Consider PVC pipes made from polyvinyl chloride, a highly toxic, flammable substance. The recent catastrophic train crash in East Palestine, Ohio, vividly illustrated that we should not be manufacturing or transporting these dangerous substances. The adverse effects of plastics are disproportionately borne by low-income communities, communities of color and indigenous groups, making this an environmental justice concern.
Plastic manufacturers want us to believe that plastics are viable, sustainable, recyclable and dependable when in reality they are deadly. Plastics are hurting us today and tainting the foods we eat. Let’s work together to call for the elimination of plastics, particularly single-use plastics, and promote the use of safer materials.
