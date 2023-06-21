I ran into a retired nurse who shared a powerful story. Now in her late 60s, Molly earned her “hospital nursing” degree, it was called, in Missouri at the age of 21. All the training was in the hospital versus a typical classroom and state and national exams were required. She was able to enlist in the U.S. Navy and was assigned to a military hospital near Andrews AFB.
As the casualties and injuries mounted during the war in Vietnam, the need for care stateside was considerable. Injured soldiers, in this instance Marines, were taken from the war zone, triaged in facilities in Southeast Asia, and prepped to be flown back to the U.S. — usually for extended care and recovery.
Molly was assigned to the orthopedic department, as many injuries involved fractured limbs due to land mines and/or impact-related trauma.
She told me they would jury-rig buses with tiered stretcher baskets to carry the wounded from the transport aircraft to the hospital. When a transport all the staff, including Molly, worked quickly to diagnose, prep for surgery and address the particular needs the new arrivals had. She said it was a busy place and hours in service often extended beyond the typical eight-hour work schedule.
The reason Molly shared the story was, when asked to give a graduation address at a nearby school of nursing, Molly made reference to one of her patients. As Molly sat in her office at a southern Massachusetts Visiting Nurses facility the phone rang, after hours, and she picked up the phone and said her name, “Molly Turner.” The voice on the other end said you don’t necessarily remember me but I was a soldier in the late ‘60s you served ... in the military hospital.
Close to 50 years later, this Marine had searched for Molly’s name, the same, as after a divorce she went by her maiden name ... and sure enough there he found her. She was clearly surprised and intrigued by the call — this soldier wanted to thank her and tell her how much her care had meant to him.
He shared a story that Molly had forgotten: The Marine told Molly at one point, he had a chance take take a girl out on a date, but he only had wrinkled and dirty fatigues. Molly had gone to the base’s PX for a shirt and tie. Sweet!
