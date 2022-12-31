I recently attended a service where five minutes before it was supposed to begin, I heard what sounded like a loud shuffle just to my right. A mom escorted her older son out of service. He appeared agitated and uncomfortable ... a bit angry.
The mom returned and sat back down with her family. A few minutes later, a fairly loud close-by car alarm went off. The same mom stood up and walked briskly to the parking area where the alarm went off. Shortly thereafter, the mom and the older son came back to the service and the son took his own pew and the mom returned to the rest of her family.
I realized this son, a man in his 30s had special needs, and the mom/family did all they could, in this case, to include this man in worship, their routine. I was struck by the son’s being content reading supplied children’s materials related to the worship time and program.
I realized many of us in that building may well have had “special needs” that morning ... some more visible than others.
I made an effort to shake this young man’s hand when we passed the peace and he acknowledged with a firm handshake and smile. It made me feel a bit less judgmental and accepting to see the grace with which this mom welcomed her son back into the service and didn’t define him by the car alarm or the earlier shuffle.
I hope your world of work, school or daily routine invites the chance to be caring of the “all of us” with various needs, some more visible than others. I appreciated this mom’s gift for patience and grace and here’s hoping you can share and even be met with the same!