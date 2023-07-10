On a recent trip out of town, I took a Lyft to pick up a loaner car at a friend’s house. Early in the morning, rates for a ride are often lower and more cars cued up for the airport more plentiful.
Time for a ride popped on the screen at 5 a.m. and I knew lighter traffic would make a 40-minute run as fast as 25 today. I sometimes tell the driver I’m doing a bit of a quiet meditation and ask if he or she would shut down the radio, and that usually also limits the driver’s attempts to chat.
I often ask how many years they’ve been driving, the mileage on their vehicle and if they bought it new or used. They typically want to tell you their story ... and how much they value their car. The driver this day was pretty quiet, just said he’d overslept and I was his first ride. He wasn’t pushing to talk. We were not ... 90 percent awake, I’m thinking.
He said he drove three to four days a week and had made a choice to resign as an engineer because his work took him away from home for as much as six months at a time. His 10-year-son said one day at breakfast that he was the only kid on his basketball team who never had a dad come to the games. That’s all it took!
He resigned in his mid 40s from a fairly good-paying job and now could make his own hours and be home for his two young children. Pretty touching story I thought.
My Dad — most dads — may not have that opportunity, and most dads aren’t typically gone from home that much. So, great story, reminding us all if times and resources are there, putting our family as much first as we can is pretty cool. It may not be as extreme as getting another job, like this guy did, but it might include scraping here, shaving there, in terms of time and letting the little ones — younger ones, anyway — feel important, valued and somewhere toward the top of the priority list.
Of course having a two-income family helped this guy and he’d been thinking of it for a while.