I recently read a reader’s opinion that completely misconstrued the intention of the slogan “working for the common good.” That’s the yard sign you’ve probably seen around town supporting our local Democrats.
I am a liberal progressive, but contrary to what the opinion stated, I do not run on division and hate. To assert such a notion is contradictory to his own previously stated opinion. It’s false rhetoric which lacks essential critical thinking.
I am not officially associated with the group that made the signs, yet I feel the need to defend it. When I think “for the common good,” that speaks to my desire to support all humankind in a way that provides a healthy, happy and peaceful life. Even for the folks with whom I disagree. That declaration is what I believe to be the foundational difference between political parties.
I can’t speak for all supposed Democrats, but my political ideology is based upon community, caring, love, togetherness and justice. I imagine a lot of us here in Cheshire County can stand by that!
For that reason, I am supporting Bobby Williams for state Senate, as well as Amanda Elizabeth Toll and Renee Monteil for state representative. Having an office in the N.H. Legislature isn’t about clout, money or personal gain for them. They will be working tirelessly for all of us, even those who didn’t support them. That, my friends, is what “working for the common good,” is all about.