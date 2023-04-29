Some of my businessmen friends are rejoicing now that spring has sprung. They get to put on their colorful pants and special hats and hit a ball around a pristine golf course for hours on end. I’ve always thought golf was an elitist game. Did you know that in Keene we have two golf courses that, combined, take up some 285 acres of the most desirable land?
Want to know what’s funnier than a bunch of self-righteous men hitting a tiny white ball around? A fundraiser for the homeless and hungry held at a golf course!
It’s always made me laugh that The Community Kitchen and a local auto dealer hold a “fundraiser” every summer at a golf course. A bunch of well-to-do locals gather, wearing their expensive golf clothes, overpriced white shoes and thousand-dollar golf clubs, to raise money for people who are homeless and hungry. The arrogance is thick — but at least they are raising thousands of dollars to help The Community Kitchen.
While the golfer is walking on the perfectly manicured grass, chasing the little white ball, he can imagine the homeless man walking through the woods behind Hannaford to his tent.
When the businessman golfer dons that special T-shirt made for the golf “fundraiser” — the one printed with all the business logos of the friends he’s golfing with — he can think of the homeless woman who’s been wearing the same shirt for weeks without a wash.
While the well-to-do golfer is driving around the course in her golf cart, she can think about the poor family who walks miles everyday to get around town because they can’t afford bikes, much less a car.
When a foursome finishes the 18th hole and heads to the clubhouse to pat each other on the back for “helping the needy” while enjoying lobster and a beer, they can think about the group of homeless who will gather at The Community Kitchen that night to eat soup.
You might be surprised to learn that I am a conservative. You see, if I was a well-to-do business leader, I would actually do something to help the homeless and needy. I’d stop giving them money and start giving them tough love. They don’t need more free meals and subsidized housing. They need good jobs, less taxes and education they can actually use.