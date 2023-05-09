Oh, the horror! Shriek, wail, twist and shout! Can New Hampshire withstand having a historic marker which celebrates the life of a native who once joined the Communist Party? Gov. Sununu and some white male dinosaurs of the N.H. Legislature can’t sleep at night, for all the shock and trauma associated with this blatant celebration of the communist tendencies of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, nationally known labor leader, author, feminist and founding member of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Never mind all those accomplishments — she was a communist! In the minds of some of our state leaders, this is not so much a political or philosophical choice as it is simply wrong. New Hampshire is the live free or die state, they cry — how can we sanction this?
Free to do what? Apparently, not free to choose communism.
Freedom is such a tricky concept.
Wrap yourselves in your flags, America. Hide under your desks, kids, as it’s back to the Cold War we go.
I would cry if it were not so laughable.
There’s our well-fed governor on the evening news, seriously concerned with this scandalous matter. Don’t worry, New Hampshire, he’s going to be looking into how this happened, and rules and processes will be changed, if need be — whatever that means.
I for one wish Gov. Sununu were half as concerned with the escalating electric rates in New Hampshire, and the rules and processes that allowed that to happen. I for one wish he would take a hard look into that matter, as well as how little the PUC appears to be doing on behalf of the electric consumers of this state.
Second highest electric rates in the nation, second only to Hawaii.
I won’t even go into the statewide lack of housing, the lack of adequate facilities for the mentally ill, the warehousing of the elderly in homeless shelters or the completely inadequate funding for public schools, statewide. Or perhaps I just did …
What a very Trumpian stunt, governor.
Somehow, I think this historical marker in Concord can be survived. I find Elizabeth Gurley Flynn to be a complex character, a fiery woman with a compassionate heart, who made interesting choices throughout her life, and joining the Communist Party was merely one of those. She was gutsy, outspoken and embraced ideas of equality long before they were popular. She was ahead of her time.
Let her marker stand. And now, some real governance, please?