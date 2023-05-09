Oh, the horror! Shriek, wail, twist and shout! Can New Hampshire withstand having a historic marker which celebrates the life of a native who once joined the Communist Party? Gov. Sununu and some white male dinosaurs of the N.H. Legislature can’t sleep at night, for all the shock and trauma associated with this blatant celebration of the communist tendencies of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, nationally known labor leader, author, feminist and founding member of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Tags

Recommended for you