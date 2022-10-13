During the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical field worked nonstop around the clock trying to save as many lives as they possibly could. They were totally exhausted, short of ventilators at times ... it was surely frustrating to save lives yet lose so many patients, working overtime, some, 24 hours a day, doing all they could.
You don’t hear much about those doctors, nurses or EMTs now that the pandemic is over. COVID is still around, but fortunately no longer in overwhelming numbers.
I have two medical professionals. I feel blessed that they are caring and do not hesitate to help improve my life even though I chose my illness myself, smoking for decades, never giving much thought about the damage it was doing to my lungs. My life has been taken over by COPD since 2001. I have been on oxygen this entire time and last year, a noninvasive ventilator was added to my home health plan. I have a walker, a power scooter and nebulizer machine to keep me going ... not the life I dreamed of.
My PCP is David Segal, PA. The PA supposedly stands for physicians assistant, but to me, it represents “Passionate and Awesome” about all he does to meet his patients’ needs.
Dr. Graham Atkins in Lebanon is my pulmonologist, since I have COPD, now in stage 4. Dr. Atkins is kind, gentle in spirit and his dedication proves what a caring soul he is. Dr. Atkins won “Best NH Doctor” awards twice during COVID.
People are acknowledged for many things in life, but health is so important ... and I want to make known to the public, David Segal, Dr. Atkins and their entire staff who have helped guide my journey with COPD, just how important they are in this life:
A “big thanks” to you all ... (and all other medical professionals as well)