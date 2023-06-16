While the city council appears to be unconcerned about the safety and well-being of the Summer/Middle Street neighborhood, being satisfied that all is well with the 5G cell tower technology and that business needs it, I’m afraid none of us here on the “firing line” (in a historic district, to boot) are buying any of this complacency and folderol. And there are some council members who agree with us.
If you look at the warning attached to the tower installed here, you will see that the device is a literal “bomb.” It reads:
“Danger
Hazardous voltage
Will cause death, serious injury or substantial property damage.”
In fine print it warns: “Turn off the power supply before working inside.”
It is clear warning of the catastrophic consequences. So, if a worker is careless, or there is a collision with the tower, and voltage comes streaming out, we neighbors are confronted with a disaster of horrendous consequences to persons and property.
Obviously this situation is one where living here is not conducive to remaining or owning property here. It is a situation that constitutes an ever-present menace and a nuisance to the neighborhood of taxpayers who believed their city would protect them by careful inquiries before acting. The range of liability here extends not only to Telecom, the tower owner, but to the city and all of its experts who enabled this tragedy.
Please contact our city councilors and ask them to reconsider.
