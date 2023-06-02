Your piece in the May 13-14 Sentinel about the city debate over 5G tech completely missed the key argument our neighborhood made for the city to rescind approval of the 5G cell tower it granted to Tilson Technology.
Apparently you missed the substance of the petition I filed on May 1, wherein we stated that the telecom filing and request based upon the Federal Communications Commission and state of New Hampshire standards are not reliable.
We cited the case of Environmental Health Trust et al vs. Federal Communications Commission by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, No. 20-1025, decided Aug. 13, 2021, on petition to review an order of the FCC.
The issue in the case was whether the Federal Communications Commission had properly addressed the basis for its guidelines involving technology developments since 1996, including “… the ubiquity of wireless devices and WiFi, and the emergence of “5G” technology.”
The court found that the FCC did not provide “reasoned explanations” for its guidelines, and relied on the “silence” of other federal agencies, thus undermining its regulations and standards, making them unreliable.
The FCC regulations have not been updated, yet the city of Keene believed the standards are valid, and the state had assumed the FCC standards were valid.
The city, at some point, had put the telecom’s request on moratorium, which was subsequently lifted, and granted. We cited the Pittsfield, Mass., case of Gilardi vs. Tyler, docket 2276-CV-00127, Berkshire Superior Court, Pittsfield, Mass., indicating company pressure had caused lifting of the city recission of license to install.
Overall, in the interest of clarity and justice, I believe my entire petition to the city of Keene ought to be published so the public can get a complete understanding of the issue presented.
Thank you for your attention and courtesy.
Sincerely,
PETER ESPIEFS
Keene
(Note: Reader Opinion is a forum for readers to express themselves. A petition submitted to the city is not appropriate for this space. Readers are free to publish ancillary information elsewhere and to include a link to that in a letter.)