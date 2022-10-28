Everyone knows how I’m going to vote; I’ve sent money to the Dems and I’ve got signs and bumper-stickers. I’ve written numerous letters against Trumpublicanism. I might even go door-to-door. What more to say?
Some of my ideas to save the world, for anyone to try. Who Knows? There might be something to it.
Smile more. Smiling a “Deschenes” smile will release endorphins to make you feel better in less than a minute. Try it. People will wonder why you seem so alive and happy.
Sing along to the oldies, in a loud strong voice, in the shower or not; this is a great way to move air and exhaust used air, leaving you feeling good.
Clean up pollution where you can; save yourself and everyone else with a selfless act of love and devotion to creation and all living things.
Believe in Humanity. Your neighbor is not your enemy, but a fellow traveler in the world. Learn from nature; birds, bees, trees and the wind.
Drink more decaffeinated, unsweetened, non-alcoholic beverages. Try some water from a local spring or Artesian well, if you can.
Give some money, time and energy to charity. Beat poverty with a generous spirit. Give to your church, temple or mosque.
Breathe clean air. HEPA filters are remarkably simple and remove tiny particles from the air. Vacuum them out from time to time.
Ride a bicycle, walk, dance, swim, play nonviolently. Climb Mount Monadnock, or any local mountain, enjoy the season we live in New England for.
Talk to people you meet, about your dreams and ideals, maybe you’ll find agreement
Grow a garden or some houseplants. Keep a fish tank. Rescue a cat or dog from the shelter. Maybe a bunny or a gecko. Fall in love.
That’s it for my top 10 ways to save the world and everyone on it. Don’t forget to mark your ballot clearly and thank the poll workers.