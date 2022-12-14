I demand that Sen. Shaheen appear before a well-publicized, open-to-everyone event to explain her support as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee for an additional $50,000,000,000 to the already bloated, outrageous, obscene National Defense Authorization Act 2023 (Pentagon budget). The original budget sent to Congress by President Biden was $800,000,000,000.
The United States is supposedly not at war, But the current budget budget reflects gross increase over when the Afghanistan and Iraq travesties of human rights were active.
The 2023 over-the-top budget does not include the continued support by the present Democratic Party administration of the proxy war in Ukraine against the devil, Putin, that so far totals over $60,000,000,000, with no end in sight.
I read daily of soaring electric rates and fuel oil prices, of pleas for money for the hungry and homeless and unlucky citizens in New Hampshire. Thank Sen. Shaheen that billions of dollars are not available for the above human needs, but are available to the military-industrial-congressional-media-homeland security complex.
Explain yourself, Sen. Shaheen. And bring along your toadies, Sen. Hassan, Congresspeople Kuster and Pappas, to the event. Each of them marches to the same drummer — support of continued war, killing, atrocities and mis-spent money.